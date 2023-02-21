Residents have reacted with shock and dismay at the news the Deluxe bingo hall is closing after more than 40 years.

Local historian Steve Peak said the building that houses the bingo hall was a cinema until 1965 when it reopened as the De Luxe Bingo and Social Club. In 1970 major changes were made, with the bingo hall moving to the upper floor and the ground being given over to amusements machines.

People described the news as the ‘end of an era’, while others spoke of fond memories of the venue from the 1980s and 1990s.

The Deluxe, in Pelham Place, confirmed it will be shutting its doors on Sunday (February 26) but would not comment further.

The Deluxe on Hastings seafront.

Readers shared their views and memories on our Facebook page.

Zoe Wood was ‘gutted’ and said the venue had ‘lovely staff and a great bingo hall’.

Dean Moynes said: “Shame. That's such an iconic part of the town’s history.”

Lisa Jane said: “My mum worked there, as did I, my sister and my cousin. Fond memories, it was a great place to work in the 90s.”

Sylvia O'Neill said: “I used to go to the cinema and sit in the ‘gods’, which were the cheap seats at the top. Then when it changed to a bingo and they had free raffles with your bingo tickets I had loads of good items, such as dinner service iron and board set of saucepans etc. It was more a social club then with wrestling after bingo and cabaret too. I met Emile Ford and Hurricane Higgins, great fun with trips to Blackpool as well. I will miss it.”

Imogen Lade said: “Going to miss going there, the staff are amazing.”

Madalyn Betsworth added: “Another classic seaside town attraction gone.”

Blossom Hope: “(There) won't be anything left, no more entertainment outside the house, we will eventually just be relying on the TV only.”

Tracey Morgan Penn described the news of the closure as the ‘end of an era’.

Mike Lower said: “Unfortunately bingo has now become an online platform and, as the older generation are dying off the younger generation and not going to bingo halls, they’re playing it online so there’s no physical need for bingo halls anymore.”

Dave Allen said: “Some great times with the arcade games. I nearly had to be surgically removed from the Defender arcade machine. Paid once on the door and the rest was free I seem to remember. Good times of the 80s.”

Maggie Lewis said: “We jokingly called the Deluxe my mum’s second home. Bingo would start around 7pm and mum would get there at 5pm to play cards with her friends and have a natter. It was a good evening out, especially if you had a win.”

Tracy Carver said: “Very sad. What are people going to do? Used to love playing bingo down there. The staff were so friendly. Such a shame.”

Vincent Carpenter said: “There will be nothing left in Hastings soon. No point in going there for a holiday anymore.”

