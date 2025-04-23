Haviland House leads the way in dementia care with 24/7 on-site nursing support
The presence of qualified nurses around the clock means Haviland House can provide support for people with more complex needs while offering peace of mind to residents and their families.
Registered Manager, Avallon McCormack, said, "Dementia is a complex condition that affects each person differently, and the needs of our residents can change quickly. Having nurses on site day & night means we can respond quickly, make informed clinical decisions, and deliver the highest quality of care - all done without delay."
Haviland House delivers person-centred care that goes beyond physical health. The nursing and care home offers a safe, engaging environment with tailored activities, dementia-friendly spaces, and a team trained in best-practice dementia support.
The purpose-built home is designed across five unique households, each with a warm, homely feel, designed to reflect the different stages and experiences of dementia. This thoughtful approach helps residents to live well with dignity and respect.
Steve, a Registered Nurse at Haviland House, said, “One of my previous roles was teaching personalised nursing care and Haviland House absolutely personifies everything I used to teach.
“As Registered Nurses, we bring a lot of experience. We can advise doctors, for example, about the beginning of an issue, such as the onset of a chest infection, so they can treat it in the early stages for better outcomes. I also administer medication, attend to wound care, documentation, and support our amazing care staff.”
Steve added, “It’s reassuring for families to know we have both carers and Registered Nurses because we work seamlessly. We really get to know our residents, their likes and dislikes, and we have a lot of fun too. I like to think I’m making a difference.”
As dementia diagnoses continue to rise nationally, Haviland House remains committed to providing warm, friendly 24-hour care, engaging daily activities, and professional clinical excellence.
To find out more about Haviland House and how their wrap-around care could support your loved one, call our friendly Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327 327 or visit www.havilandhouse.org.