Mid Sussex residents only have until September 19 to put forward those individuals, groups and businesses who have made a great contribution to the district.

There are eight categories this year, with one of the most important being ‘Take Pride in Mid Sussex’, sponsored by ID Verde.

This award recognises residents who dedicate their time and energy into keeping the area clean and green.

The nominations deadline for this year's Mid Sussex Applauds is September 19

Last year’s winner was Ken Grocott.

A Mid Sussex Applauds spokesperson said: “Pyecombe Parish Council nominated Ken Grocott for all his work ensuring the Parish is kept clean and tidy.

“Ken has voluntarily undertaken the upkeep of the grounds at Pyecombe Church which is used by residents for both services and daily reflection.

"Ken also litter picks throughout the parish keeping the grass verges and pavements clear of litter.”

Nominees for this award in the past have included recycling advisors, guerrilla gardeners and people who work hard on improving green community spaces.

Various companies are supporting the different categories and the Mid Sussex Times is proud be media partner once again.

Mid Sussex District Council chairman Margaret Belsey said: “I want to invite each and every resident to look around them and let us know about the stars in their communities – by nominating they are helping us to give them the recognition they so truly deserve.”