Haywards Heath business Cullen Scholefield makes finals for two Investors in People awards

In a record-breaking year for entries, with more than 300 organisations involved, the company was shortlisted for The Award for Best Use of Technology.

Customer liaison executive Chloe Williams was selected as a finalist for The Award for Young Person of the Year.

Managing director Maureen Scholefield said: “It is a privilege to be shortlisted for this award; a clear indication of the dedication and hard work the team has invested in the business and each other. We embrace nurturing and learning from our ‘bright young things’ and we also greatly value experimenting with, and harnessing, technology.”

Haywards Heath based people consultancy Cullen Scholefield has made the final shortlist for two awards in The Investors in People Awards 2022

The Investors in People Awards celebrate the best organisations and individuals from around the world across a variety of organisational, people, wellbeing and leadership categories.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “In what has been the biggest and most competitive year so far, it always makes me feel immensely proud to see so many fantastic organisations and individuals staking their claim to be the best. And every year, the entries do get more and more competitive and the judging even tighter. Reaching the final shortlist is a testament to the amazing commitment these organisations are making to make work better for their people, and they truly deserve this recognition.”

The winners will be announced at a black tie gala ceremony on November 15 at Old Billingsgate in London. Visit www.investorsinpeople.com/awards-2022.

