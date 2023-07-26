Haywards Heath business gets ninth place in UK’s Best Workplaces for Women 2023

A Haywards Heath based insurance company is one of the top ten ten places for women to work, according to Great Place to Work.

First Central was ranked ninth in the top UK workplaces for women by GPTW, the global authority on workplace culture.

The insurance company was ranked in the Super Large Organisations category.

First Central’s chief people officer Jo McGowan, said “Ranking ninth is such a fantastic result for us. It reflects the huge commitment we’ve made to building an authentic community where we nurture and reward talent in all its varieties. Diversity sparks ideas and creativity; it’s key to our success. Our people have helped us establish the remarkable culture we all love at First Central and GPTW’s recognition is extra special because the award’s based on colleague feedback.”

Ali Carter, ESG lead at First Central, said “We're absolutely thrilled to receive this award as it highlights the progress we’ve made to level the playing field. Our focus has always been to understand and strategically remove barriers so we create a workplace environment that offers fairness, growth, and inclusion for everyone. This is a key milestone in our journey; it’ll strengthen our resolve to deliver our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging strategy and we have many more exciting initiatives in the pipeline.”