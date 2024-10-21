Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The founder of a Haywards Heath based flower preservation service is hoping to franchise her business after a successful first year.

Becky Sharp, 47, started Stills and Blooms in 2023 and uses 3D resin to ‘immortalise’ special flowers, as well as photos and other items that evoke precious memories.

Becky, who lives in Haywards Heath with her husband, said she got the idea following the passing of her father four years ago.

Becky told the Middy: “I was going to try to save his funeral flowers and I decided to do it by the traditional method, which is pressing flowers.”

But she was disappointed by the results and decided to explore other ways of preserving flowers.

She said: “I realised you can actually dry flowers out and use resin. I really liked that method because it keeps the flowers 3D as they should be.”

Over two years, Becky perfected her craft, having transformed a spare bedroom into her studio. Once she was confident she could offer a quality service, she started up her business to positive reviews.

Becky said some clients have been overwhelmed by the results. She said: “I've got someone who brought me their 25-year-old wedding flowers that had been stuck in a box in the airing cupboard. We did a heart shape. We did half with the original flowers that were 25 years old and, of course, very brown, and then the other side of the heart I put the wife’s favourite flowers.”

Stills and Blooms has now preserved blooms from more than 80 weddings, 40 funerals and other events. The business has also preserved flowers sent by King Charles to one customer and has recently become a regional finalist in two categories of The Wedding Industry Awards 2025.

Becky said: “There’s a lot of emotion around what I do so you’ve got to be so empathetic and understanding.”

She has now decided to franchise the business, partly because people may not feel comfortable sending her their special items in the post. She said: “They want to hand-deliver so I’ve had some people drive a five-hour round trip just to bring me their flowers.”

Becky decided it would be best to have people based around the country, starting with the South East, so customers could have a place to drop their items within an hour’s drive.

“I am now proactively seeking franchisees to come onboard,” she said, clarifying that this does not mean she is taking on employees. She said people will buy into their own business by purchasing the franchise. Becky will then train the franchisee over a few months – which includes on-the-job training so people can earn as they go – helping them start their own business under the Still and Blooms banner. Franchisees will receive all the tools they need and have the opportunity to partner with local florists, wedding suppliers and funeral directors.

Becky said she was in recruitment for 20 years, and in travel for ten years before that, so she is familiar with sales targets and high pressure business environments. “It can really run you down sometimes,” she said, adding that becoming a franchisee could be an option for those looking to get away from this stressful way of working.

People interested in franchising opportunities can contact Becky via www.stillsandblooms.co.uk.