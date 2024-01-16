Haywards Heath Celebrant shortlisted in seventh English Wedding Awards 2024
Sarah Hall has been picked for the Wedding Celebrant category and the results will be announced at a ceremony in Birmingham this February.
Visit www.celebrantsarahhall.com or email [email protected].
The awards are presented by Oceanic events and recognise people in the wedding industry, including caterers, florists and photographers.
Sarah said: “I was amazed and delighted when I heard I had been selected as a finalist for this award and would like to thank the couple who nominated me (whoever they are). I love creating personalised and special ceremonies for all the couples I work with, so that their wedding day is totally unique and unforgettable.”
An English Wedding Awards spokesperson said: “The competition is tough this year but it is time to acknowledge everyone who has shown dedication and professionalism in their workplace; two key features that make individuals and businesses stand out from the rest.”