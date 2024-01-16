Haywards Heath Celebrant shortlisted in seventh English Wedding Awards 2024

An independent celebrant based in Haywards Heath has become one of the finalists at the seventh English Wedding Awards 2024.

Sarah Hall has been picked for the Wedding Celebrant category and the results will be announced at a ceremony in Birmingham this February.

The awards are presented by Oceanic events and recognise people in the wedding industry, including caterers, florists and photographers.

Sarah said: “I was amazed and delighted when I heard I had been selected as a finalist for this award and would like to thank the couple who nominated me (whoever they are). I love creating personalised and special ceremonies for all the couples I work with, so that their wedding day is totally unique and unforgettable.”