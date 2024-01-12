Burgess Hill Girls celebrates ‘stunning’ Extended Project Qualification results

Burgess Hill Girls has announced that students are celebrating a ‘stunning’ set of results in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).

The school said all students achieved A*/A grades in the EPQ, which requires them to conduct independent research on a chosen topic.

Burgess Hill Girls said this topic is not covered by other A Level subjects.

Jenny Scopes, EPQ Coordinator at Burgess Hill Girls, said: “Our students’ intellectual progress develops beyond that of the average sixth former. They learn how to build independent research, manage their time, think critically, and author an analytical essay in an academic style. We find they also relish the opportunity to choose their own topic and study an area of personal interest in depth.”

The school said students can take inspiration from something they have studied in class, as well as completely unrelated topics. They then use the research they do to produce a written report. All Sixth Form students at Burgess Hill Girls complete an EPQ in Year 12.

Rohaise Flint, assistant head academic at Burgess Hill Girls, said: “In a future defined by an accelerating pace of change in so many areas of human activity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills are essential. The EPQ encourages students to ask and seek answers for the more complex and difficult questions of the world around them.”

The school said project titles this year included ‘Is morality relative or absolute?’ and ‘Does Fleabag provide an accurate representation of a modern-day feminist?’ It added that the EPQ is increasingly valued by universities, who offer lower UCAS grade requirements to pupils with excellent EPQs.

Maia Tollner, Emma Hitchens and Caitlinn Dineen at Burgess Hill Girls

Anna Contreras, who received an A* for her EPQ titled ‘What is the most effective treatment for generalised anxiety disorder?’, said: "I am interested in a career in medical research. As the majority of my sources were written by professors doing exactly this, it gave me an insight into the work that they do and what a career like this would involve.”