The gold award was presented for the film ‘A message from students in Sierra Leone’, created for the charity’s disability-rights campaign Equal World.

The video features students with disabilities who are part of a Sightsavers-supported inclusive education programme in Sierra Leone.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It highlights the global learning crisis that has led to millions of children missing out on education and encourages viewers to sign an open letter calling on world leaders at the G7 to invest in inclusive education.

Sightsavers staff accept their Charity Film Award. Picture: Smiley News.

“Children with disabilities are at greater risk of missing out on education in the wake of the pandemic,” said Eric Musa, Sightsavers’ project officer for education in Sierra Leone.

“We are glad that the students’ call for a more equal world has been so well received,” he said.

Sightsavers received a bronze award for ‘Trachoma elimination in The Gambia’.

The film shares the story of how in April 2021, after three decades of work, the World Health Organization confirmed that The Gambia had eliminated trachoma.

The awards were presented at a London ceremony hosted by Ronni Ancona and more than 300 charities entered in 10 categories.