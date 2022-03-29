Tim and Lainey Powell of The Horse Inn Hurst, Albourne Road, have secured the use of several articulated lorries to deliver brand new goods from wholesalers.

But now they need to fill them with medical, health and sanitary products, which could cost up to £50,000 per 20-tonne vehicle.

“I had to do something, I couldn’t sit around,” said Tim, 55, calling the situation in Ukraine ‘awful’.

From left: Tim Powell, Richard Paisley and Lainey Powell at The Horse Inn Hurst in Hurstpierpoint. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2203291.

Tim, who also has a wholesale meat business called Locks Farm Meats, said he was moved to tears after reaching out to his supply chain contacts to ask whether he could use one or two of their lorries at a cost (around £8,000 per lorry per round trip).

He said they offered him all the trucks he needed for free and volunteered to pay for drivers, fuel, cold storage and haulage association fees.

They also offered to arrange the export and customs paperwork, he said, as well as using their connections and logistics skills to plan drop off points on the Polish border and in Ukraine.

“I was literally going to jump in a van myself, said Tim, adding that his initial plan to help Ukraine was inspired by his friend Richard Paisley, 50, and Richard’s son Finn, 22.

Richard Paisley with Tim and Lainey Powell at The Horse Inn Hurst in Hurstpierpoint. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2203291.

Richard and Finn recently drove a van filled with supplies to Poland, spending eight days there raising more than £18,000 to make further deliveries to Ukrainian refugees.

Richard, who returned to Hurstpierpoint about two weeks ago, is now involved in Tim and Lainey’s fundraising plan because he felt he needed to do more.

“You can see how the people in the village have mobilised to try and support what it is these guys have been putting together,” said Richard.

“It renews your faith in human nature a bit,” he said.

“The generous people of Hurstpierpoint are doing us proud,” added Tim.

Lainey, 55, said: “We’ve got the transport sorted so we just need to fill it with what is mostly needed.”

“I think we’ve all sat and watched the news and feel desperately sorry for these poor people who have been displaced and have lost everything,” she said.

“Every penny that you give to this will be used,” she added, saying that The Horse Inn will do whatever it can to make a difference.

Lainey also thanked Gill Blackburn for her hard work getting resources and funding.

Tim said they are aiming to send the first lorry load off on Friday, April 1, if they can get everything together in time.

There are several ways people can donate, including cash, bank transfer, an in-person donation at The Horse Inn Hurst, various collection points throughout the village, or by calling 01273 834717.

The bank account details for donations are at thehorseinnhurst.co.uk and Tim said a chartered accountant will audit all purchases and donations via online transfers, cash collections and card payments.

The Horse Inn will post regular updates on its website about what it has achieved with the money.

Tim and Lainey are currently reaching out to businesses acquaintances too and contacting people who manufacture health and sanitary products.

They hope to get the Essex-based Ambulance Aid involved, which could take ambulances full of supplies to the front line and field hospitals.

Visit thehorseinnhurst.co.uk/raise-money-for-ukraine to find out more or make a donation via www.justgiving.com.