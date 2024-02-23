Haywards Heath could get new dog walking paddock as company applies to convert agricultural land
Paw Paddock Ltd submitted a planning application to Mid Sussex District Council to change the of use of agricultural land to the east of Balcombe Road and south of the M23.
It wants to use the 0.95 hectare site for exercising dogs in a plan that includes perimeter fencing, a pathway, a shelter and two parking spaces.
People can view application DM/24/0230 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.
The company’s design and access statement said: “Our aim is to offer a secure dog walking facility for residents to walk their dog in a safe environment, with exclusive hire of low quality agricultural land. The idea behind this application is driven by a huge demand to be able to allow dogs dealing with social or behavioural difficulties to walk freely without the fear of loss or interaction with other dogs/wildlife. The site will be limited to exclusive use with a maximum of four dogs (per exclusive booking).”
Paw Paddock said the future success of its proposed site could be demonstrated by its other sites across the country, which include Paw Paddock – Worthing and Paw Paddock – Horsham, which it said ‘all run at capacity with no complaints and a multitude of happy customers’.
The company said the application would mean installing deer fencing and said the site had been ‘sensitively selected’ to offer ‘minimal to no impact’ on the area or the appearance of the countryside.
Paw Paddock said it plans for a maximum of two cars per booking and aims to employ four fill-time staff members and one part-time staff member. There will also be two waste bins for weekly collection by certified waste collector. The paddock would be open from 7am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 8pm on Sunday.
The design and access statement said: “The South has one of the highest populations of household dogs in the whole of the United Kingdom, currently estimated at 1.3 dogs per home – with this amount growing." It said: "A further facility for this growing demand and will aid in relieving pressures within the local area, as well as the detrimental impact on local wildlife.”