Beer festival returns to Mid Sussex pub for 12 days: malt and hop varieties from around the world
The event is taking place at The Six Gold Martlets in Church Walk from Wednesday, March 6, to Sunday, March 17.
Pub manager Eleanor Lawrence said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices. It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”
The pub will serve a number of beers brewed specially for the festival. The overseas brewers will be from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy, and there will be vegan beers too.
The pub said there will be beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients. Beers will cost £2.29 a pint.
The festival line-up includes: Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster's Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).
Three third-of-a-pint tasters will be available for the price of a pint and tasting notes on all of the beers will be available too. People can order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.