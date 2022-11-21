Town mayor Howard Mundin cut the ribbon.
He said: “It was a real privilege to open another new business in our bustling town and great news that an empty premises in South Road has been utilised to launch a brand new business for Haywards Heath. Donna (Payne) and Brian (Whyte) have put so much thought into how they would develop the uniqueness of the funeral services, with individual and bespoke services, and I am delighted to welcome them.”
Most Popular
Brian and Donna said: “We will be offering something special, with outstanding levels of care and support, and we have created two beautiful chapels so we can personalise each service to meet individual needs.”
They thanked the mayor and said Bridee Whyte has weekend and evening service options available, aiming to offer ‘exceptionally good value’.
Visit brideewhytefunerals.co.uk.