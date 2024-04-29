Haywards Heath shopping centre welcomes new ‘banking pod’ with kiosk and ATM

The Orchards Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath has welcomed a Halifax ‘banking pod’ to the town.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Apr 2024, 15:47 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 15:58 BST
A spokesperson for the shopping centre said Facebook: “Full financial services now available with the opening of the Halifax banking pod.”

They said on Monday, April 29 that the pod was opened for the first time at 9am. They added: “We’d like to take this opportunity to welcome the friendly Halifax team to the Orchards.”

The Orchards Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath has welcomed a 'Halifax banking pod'The Orchards Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath has welcomed a 'Halifax banking pod'
The Orchards Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath has welcomed a 'Halifax banking pod'

Halifax confirmed that the kiosk, which is a recycled shipping container, will open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm with the ATM available outside of these hours. The bank said can withdraw or deposit cash when the Shopping Centre is open.

Maria Freeman, senior manager Halifax said: “The team and I are excited to be opening our Halifax Kiosk, giving customers another way to get support with their banking in Haywards Heath. We’ll be outside the Marks and Spencer store and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers every week day.”

