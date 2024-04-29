Haywards Heath shopping centre welcomes new ‘banking pod’ with kiosk and ATM

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for the shopping centre said Facebook: “Full financial services now available with the opening of the Halifax banking pod.”

They said on Monday, April 29 that the pod was opened for the first time at 9am. They added: “We’d like to take this opportunity to welcome the friendly Halifax team to the Orchards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Orchards Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath has welcomed a 'Halifax banking pod'

Halifax confirmed that the kiosk, which is a recycled shipping container, will open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm with the ATM available outside of these hours. The bank said can withdraw or deposit cash when the Shopping Centre is open.