HeightOn powers creative business with clean energy – and saves £9.7k along the way
HeightOn, a leading brand and digital agency based in Horam, East Sussex, has shared the real-world results of its two-year switch to clean energy – proving that sustainability and smart business go hand in hand.
Since installing an 8kW rooftop solar system, battery storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure in May 2023, the agency has:
- Generated 23.9 MWh of clean, renewable electricity
- Saved over 8 tonnes of CO₂ emissions
- Reduced energy bills by 78% – saving £9,726 to date
- Stored 4,100 kWh of solar energy for use after dark
- Avoided the equivalent of 280,000 miles of air travel emissions
- Powered 5.5 UK homes’ worth of energy from its rooftop alone
"We didn’t set out to make a statement – we just wanted to make smarter choices,” said Chris Heighton, co-founder of HeightOn.
“But the numbers speak for themselves. With the right system and the right partners, clean energy is not just possible – it’s profitable.”
The agency partnered with OHM Energy, GivEnergy, Octopus Energy and Energy Creation to design and deliver a system that now powers its operations, vehicle and long-term vision – all from renewable sources.
The team has also released a public Sustainability Impact Report, showcasing data, insights and lessons learned – available at heighton.agency/sustainability.
“Better isn’t just a brand value for us – it’s how we build,” said Dom Heighton, co-founder and creative director. “This setup shows that even small businesses can drive real change.”