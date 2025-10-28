HeightOn powers creative business with clean energy – and saves £9.7k along the way

Sussex-based agency showcases how a solar-powered studio can cut carbon, lower bills and inspire better business.

HeightOn, a leading brand and digital agency based in Horam, East Sussex, has shared the real-world results of its two-year switch to clean energy – proving that sustainability and smart business go hand in hand.

Since installing an 8kW rooftop solar system, battery storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure in May 2023, the agency has:

Generated 23.9 MWh of clean, renewable electricity

Saved over 8 tonnes of CO₂ emissions

Reduced energy bills by 78% – saving £9,726 to date

Stored 4,100 kWh of solar energy for use after dark

Avoided the equivalent of 280,000 miles of air travel emissions

Powered 5.5 UK homes’ worth of energy from its rooftop alone

"We didn’t set out to make a statement – we just wanted to make smarter choices,” said Chris Heighton, co-founder of HeightOn.

“But the numbers speak for themselves. With the right system and the right partners, clean energy is not just possible – it’s profitable.”

The agency partnered with OHM Energy, GivEnergy, Octopus Energy and Energy Creation to design and deliver a system that now powers its operations, vehicle and long-term vision – all from renewable sources.

The team has also released a public Sustainability Impact Report, showcasing data, insights and lessons learned – available at heighton.agency/sustainability.

“Better isn’t just a brand value for us – it’s how we build,” said Dom Heighton, co-founder and creative director. “This setup shows that even small businesses can drive real change.”