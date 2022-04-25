‘Historic’ Chichester features to be kept as part of Sports Direct’s plans

Plans from Sports Direct to repaint its East Street shop-front are to be considered by Chichester District Council’s planning committee.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Monday, 25th April 2022, 5:37 pm

The application – along with another for a non-illuminated fascia sign – has been recommended for approval at a meeting of the committee on Wednesday May 4.

The shop is part of the Chichester Conservation Area and the council received strong objections to the plans from the area’s advisory committee.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Concerns centred around the possible illumination of the signage – though this is not part of the application – and the idea of adding signage on the shop-front opposite the city’s historic East Wall.

Sports Direct shop front

The application eased earlier concerns that the ‘Shippams’ lettering fixed to the corner of the building was to be removed.

The grocery business had stood on the site since 1851, with a factory built opposite the East Wall in 1912.

It was demolished in 2005, leaving only the façade standing – along with the lettering, a clock and silver wishbone.

The application states clearly that all three will be kept.

A visual reminder of Shippam's previous presence in Chichester (Google Maps Streetview)

Sports Direct opened its relocated store in March where New Look was previously based. The clothes retailer is in turn relocated to the Corn Exchange on the other side of East Street.

To view the applications, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 21/02893/FUL and 21/02880/ADV.

Chichester District CouncilNew Look