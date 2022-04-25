‘Historic’ Chichester features to be kept as part of Sports Direct’s plans

The application – along with another for a non-illuminated fascia sign – has been recommended for approval at a meeting of the committee on Wednesday May 4.

The shop is part of the Chichester Conservation Area and the council received strong objections to the plans from the area’s advisory committee.

Concerns centred around the possible illumination of the signage – though this is not part of the application – and the idea of adding signage on the shop-front opposite the city’s historic East Wall.

Sports Direct shop front

The application eased earlier concerns that the ‘Shippams’ lettering fixed to the corner of the building was to be removed.

The grocery business had stood on the site since 1851, with a factory built opposite the East Wall in 1912.

It was demolished in 2005, leaving only the façade standing – along with the lettering, a clock and silver wishbone.

The application states clearly that all three will be kept.

A visual reminder of Shippam's previous presence in Chichester (Google Maps Streetview)