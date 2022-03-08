Major sports retailer opens in Chichester city centre

In October last year Sports Direct confirmed it would be moving into the former New Look site in East Street.
Along with neighbouring fashion retailer Cruise, which is expected to open in the coming weeks, the site is part of a large movement of retailers in and out of the city centre.
After Next moved out of the Corn Exchange building in East Street, New Look swooped in from across the road leaving units free for Sports Direct, Cruise and GAME to move into.
North Street's Sports Direct is closing and Game had closed its South Street store in December 2019.
