A Horsham-based dog-gate inventor is supporting National Dog Awareness Week (July 3 – 9) to raise awareness of the number of dog attacks on postal and delivery workers.

The Dog G8 Company – the business behind the concertina dog safety gate seen on Dragons’ Den – said it is helping to prevent the thousands of dog attacks on postal workers each year with the development of new safety gates.

The Horsham company has collaborated with the University of Liverpool and Merseyside Dog Safety Partnership (MDSP) to prevent attacks at the front door, where 80 per cent of the incidents occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as statistics released by the Royal Mail showed there were more than 3,300 dog attacks on postmen and women across the UK in the last 12 months.

A Horsham-based dog gate inventor is supporting National Dog Awareness Week (July 3 – 9) to raise awareness of the number of dog attacks on postal and delivery workers. Photo: MARTIN HUMBY WORLDWIDE

A spokesperson for the Dog G8 Company said: “Even the most docile dog can lash out when feeling frightened, startled, hurt, confused, or provoked, leading to a nightmare scenario for the injured party, the pet parent, and their canine companion.

“These people were simply carrying out their jobs, trying to deliver mail to customers. The effect of some of these attacks have in some instances led to devastating and life changing injuries with some workers unable to return to work.

“The rise in the number of fatalities because of dog bites is also concerning for postal and delivery workers – 19 in the last three years).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It costs the NHS and UK taxpayers over £75 million a year, treating more than 10,000 patients, including innocent postal worker victims.”

The Key Objectives of National Dog Awareness Week are firstly and primarily to remind the public to be aware of their legal and moral responsibilities to control their dogs and prevent dog attacks on postal workers and a reminder to all postal workers to be vigilant, keep safe and take no risks.

The Dog-G8 Company, which was recently offered a £50,000 investment during its appearance on Dragons’ Den, has created a range of highly versatile, concertina gates that aid dog owners with training, prevent dogs from escaping, and reduce the potential risk of an attack on postal and delivery workers coming to the house.