Market traders in Horsham are being offered help to make the most of their market stalls and improve business.

Horsham District Council has launched a new video series as part of its business training programme. The videos are available to watch on the West Sussex Business Hub.

As part of the council’s free ‘Spring into Markets’online guide, the videos have been launched in association with the National Market Traders Federation – the UK’s only national organisation representing market traders, street traders, events retailers, and mobile caterers.

Local Horsham market traders who watch all five videos, will be invited to enter a prize draw with chance to win one of ten LED rechargeable lights to use on their market stall and make their products stand out.

Horsham Council cabinet member for local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “The videos share some useful tips on how market traders can make the most of their stall, which I hope will really benefit local traders and help boost business.”

Topics covered in the videos include what to bring, social media for market traders, maximising your stall layout, pricing and signage and taking cashless payments.

Find out more and access the video series here: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/btp

National Market Traders Federation representative Brendan Dyson said: “It has been fantastic working on this video series with Horsham District Council’s Business Training Programme and I would encourage all existing and potential market traders to watch it.