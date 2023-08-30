The discount retailer revealed back in March that building of the new store at Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way had hit a hitch.

An Aldi spokesperson said at the time that it had hoped to open the purpose-built new supermarket in October but feared the opening could be delayed because of ‘factors outside of its control.’

Southern Water then revealed that it was undertaking sewer investigations at the site but later said they had been resolved.

Mounds of rubble can be seen behind screening on the site of the planned new Aldi supermarket in Albion Way, Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page

However, building works have remained on hold. Back in July Aldi said construction of the new store was still behind schedule because of what it described as ‘unforseen works taking place by statutory bodies.’

No work now seems to have taken place in the area – described by one passerby as ‘a bomb site’ – for months. The former Currys store which previously stood on the site has been demolished and there appear to be mounds of rubble strewn over the area.

The site is surrounded by fencing and screening with an Aldi notice stating: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused by our work.’

The site of the new Aldi store in Horsham is surrounded by fencing and screening. Photo: Sarah Page

Horsham District Council granted planning permission for the demolition of Currys and the building of the new Aldi store back in November 2022. Many local residents, who have been looking forward to the opening of the new supermarket, have now raised questions on social media about what is happening.