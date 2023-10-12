Three Horsham nominees in the South East Local Authority Building Control Excellence Awards 2023 have won recognition for their prowess.

The awards are the largest business to business awards in the building control sector and recognise quality, innovation, craftsmanship and compliance in all types of building construction projects.

From Horsham District Council’s Sussex Building Control team, trainee buiding control surveyor Ross McCartney scooped LABC ‘Newcomer of the Year.’

Collaborating with Sussex Building Control, DK Planning and Design won Best Residential and Small Commercial Designer and K Black & Sons (KBS) won Best Residential and Small Commercial Builder.

Newcomer of the Year: Ross McCartney, Sussex Building Control. Photo contributed

Sussex Building Control also received a highly commended accolade for Best Partnership with a Local Authority, working with DMA Building Designs.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for planning John Milne said: “I am delighted that Sussex Building Control have again been successful at these awards. The recognition reflects the excellence of the team, right from supporting and mentoring the newest members to demonstrating the highest levels of expertise and dedication to ensure that even the most complex of projects run smoothly for all partners and clients.

“I wish our winners the very best of luck in the national finals.”

Sussex Building Control is the Local Authority Building Control service for Horsham District Council and Crawley Borough Council. Every year Sussex Building Control nominate a small number of their best projects and people they have worked with to the LABC South East Awards.