Horsham pub recognised as one of the best in West Sussex at prestigious industry awards
In a glittering ceremony held at Big Penny Social in London, the team from The Red Deer was recognised for their high standards of service, excellent food and drink offering and community spirit.
The Red Deer is part of Heartwood Inns, an award-winning collection of pubs and is located in the centre of Thame.
The pub’s design seamlessly blends a heritage feel with contemporary touches to create a warm, welcoming space for every occasion in which guests can enjoy seasonally changing, sustainably sourced menus and a carefully curated drinks list.
The Red Deer is led by general manager Praveen and head chef Claudiu and, under their guidance, the pub has gone from strength to strength and become a firm favourite with locals.
A spokesperson for The Red Deer said: “We were delighted to be recognised at the National Pub & Bar Awards.
“It is testament to the hard work of the team and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the Horsham community for their support.”
