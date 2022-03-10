Hotel guest in Eastbourne has weekend ‘ruined’ due to faulty alarm nearby

A man who came to stay in Eastbourne says he had a ‘nightmare’ weekend due to an alarm going on and off outside of the hotel.

Steve Underdown said he was staying at the Ravilious hotel in Blackwater Road last month (February 19-20) and an alarm nearby was going off while he was there.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is now known the alarm system at the International Lawn Tennis Centre in Devonshire Park could be heard, Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed.

International Lawn Tennis Centre at Devonshire Park. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-221003-091911001

Steve said, “It ruined the weekend. It would stop for 20 minutes then come back on again. It was a nightmare really, we got no sleep.”

Ravilious owners Chris and Caroline Harwood said the alarm has been known to go off intermittently starting in the early hours.

They said, “There was a spell of it a couple of years ago when it was going off almost every day and then it stopped so we didn’t follow up. It usually happens at the weekend and we haven’t known who to call out of hours.”

The weekend Steve was staying, Chris and Caroline said they managed to find an out of hours number which took them to a call centre in Cornwall. They said after about eight hours of the alarm going off it stopped.

Chris and Caroline said they also messaged Eastbourne Borough Council on social media and have since been given a number to call if it happens again.

They said, “It is very frustrating and I’m surprised that when the alarm goes off there isn’t a member of staff on call to sort this. Hopefully this won’t be a recurring thing now the season is starting up and the good news is that it hasn’t gone off since February 20.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Engineers yesterday (Tuesday, March 8) checked the security alarm system at the International Lawn Tennis Centre at Devonshire Park and identified faults. As a result, the system is being replaced.”