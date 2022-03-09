Eastbourne has the UK’s ‘coolest toilets’ thanks to £600 disco feature

Eastbourne has the ‘coolest toilets in the UK’ thanks to a unique £600 feature.

The toilets at Perch in Princes Park have gained national attention – amassing more than 7.5 million views on TikTok.

In the toilets there is a big red button next to a sign that says, “Push it...What’s the worst that can happen?”

When the button is pressed disco lights on the ceiling turn on and ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by Bee Gees starts playing.

General manager Hannah Castle said, “Some of the kids come in for the toilets and their parents will go in there and have a dance with them.

“People come out with such amazement and joy.

“It is a really good send off and a really great welcome.

“When we first ever opened, because it was brand new, everybody was obsessed with it.”

Miss Castle said the feature, which cost around £600, was dreamt up by owner Alex Coombes.

The general manager added, “He thought it was a really nice, quirky asset to make things a bit brighter.