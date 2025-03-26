Housebuilder submits proposals for 60 new homes on outskirts of East Sussex town

A housebuilder has submitted proposals for 60 new homes on the outskirts of Uckfield.

Cala Homes (South Home Counties) announced on Wednesday, March 26, that it has submitted a Reserved Matters application to Wealden District Council.

The company said it wants to deliver ‘much-needed, high-quality homes’ on land at Mockbeggars Farm, Ringles Cross, and said 35 per cent of these would be affordable with a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership options.

Cala said the proposal would also deliver £1.9 million in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and S106 contributions.

Cala Homes (South Home Counties) wants to build 60 homes on land at Mockbeggars Farm, Ringles Cross. CGI by On Architecture

Jessica Sparkes, head of planning at Cala (South Home Counties), said: “We’re delighted to submit our proposals for new homes in Ringles Cross. More than 1,400 new homes are needed each year in the Wealden Council area, and average delivery over the past three years has been a little over 900 homes each year. This isn’t just a housing shortfall – it represents nearly 500 people that could’ve bought their first home, or growing families wanting to move into larger homes.

“As well as assisting the Council in reducing the significant under supply of housing within the district, the proposed new community would also provide nearly £2 million towards local services and infrastructure.”

Cala’s plans would include a range of one, two, three, and four-bedroom homes. The company said the detailed application follows outline planning permission, which was granted for the site in 2024 following an appeal.

According to the plans, all homes on site would have electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps to help residents cut carbon emissions. The homes would also be built with a timber frame, which Cala said has up to 20 per cent less embodied carbon than a typical masonry build. They said this would offer improved thermal efficiency as well.

All homes would including bird nesting features and bat boxes through Cala’s Urban Wildlife Strategy. Cala has also committed to establishing a Community Pledge on the development. The company said each pledge would bring together a bespoke programme of activity that aims to address community needs. This could include financial support, volunteering, schools’ programmes and more. The pledges were created with the local community and Cala is inviting people to give their thoughts and feedback by emailing [email protected].