Hove company is thrilled to be finalists in three categories in National Awards
This recognition is a result of Quality Care Group’s focus on innovation, driven by a deep understanding of the challenges faced by care homes and home care providers, and a commitment to listening to their clients. By developing bespoke insurance and business solutions that address the unique needs of care providers, the company ensures they are equipped to deliver the highest standard of care.
“We are absolutely delighted to be named finalists in three categories at the Leaders in Care Awards 2024,” said Simon van Os, Head of Customer Solutions at Quality Care Group. “These nominations are a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to innovation and client-centricity. By listening to our clients, we’ve developed solutions that truly make a difference, empowering care providers to navigate the complexities of the sector with confidence and peace of mind.”
Quality Care Group is recognised not only for its comprehensive range of insurance services but also for its wide array of business solutions designed to support care providers in running their operations efficiently. The company’s innovative approach combines advanced technology with in-depth industry expertise, enabling care providers to reduce risks, enhance performance, and focus on providing exceptional care.
The winners will be announced at a black-tie gala ceremony set to take place at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on the eve of the Care Show, Tuesday, 8 October 2024. Quality Care Group is proud to be recognised among the industry’s best and looks forward to celebrating the achievements of all the finalists.
More information about the Leaders in Care Awards 2024, including the full shortlist, can be found on the Care Home Professional website here.
For further information on Quality Care Group’s innovative solutions for the care sector, please visit www.qcaregroup.co.uk
