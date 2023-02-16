Between Covid-19, Brexit and the cost of living crisis, British High Streets have changed a lot over the last three years – and Midhurst and Petworth are no different. Here’s a glimpse at how both high streets have changed from 2020 to 2022.

Despite fears that Covid-19 lockdowns would sound a death knell for restaurants, cafes and bars all over the UK, the number of eateries in both Midhurst and Petworth has increased by 6 per cent since 2022, somewhat more than the 4 per cent national average.

Also unlike the rest of the country, Midhurst and Petworth also saw an increase in the number of brick and mortar retailers on their high streets. While most towns and cities in the UK reported a 3 per cent decrease in the number of shops, the two villages have experienced a 4 per cent increase.

The picture across other parts of the high street is also interesting. Despite the growth of the hospitality sector, both towns experienced a 20 per cent decrease in the number of pubs, and a 14 per cent decrease in fast food. That means all of the growth in the hospitality market must have come from the 17 per cent increase in cafes, and the 12 per cent increase in restaurants throughout both areas.

Midhurst market

To find out more about how high streets across the UK have changed, use the BBC’s online postcode checker. The new tech draws on data contained in the Ordnance Survey’s points of interest mapping data in order to chart the full extent of Covid lockdowns and trading restrictions on the British retail landscape.

