Howden is the new name for A-Plan Horsham

To celebrate A-Plan’s change of name to Howden, the local insurance broker celebrates with a series of community events.

From 2nd October, Howden Horsham, will host both a drinks and nibbles and hamper giveaway, to thank clients and the community for their support, and introduce them to this new name.

A-Plan joined the Howden Group two years ago, with a shared people-first approach making the union a perfect match.

Rebecca Williams, Branch Manager at A-Plan Horsham, said: “We’ve been a part of the Howden family for two years now, and in that time, our clients have enjoyed the same great service and advice that they’ve always known from us. We want to reassure our clients that it’s the same great people, and great service that you’ve come to expect from A-Plan Insurance, but we now have a new name, and a new look at our branch!

“We’re still a local insurance broker, focused on helping our clients get value for money on their home, motor and business insurance, with a friendly and expert team of staff. Our upcoming events are our way of saying thank you to our clients, and answer any questions they may have, and we look forward to looking after them for many years to come as Howden.”

Howden Horsham is one of 108 high street branches across the UK, and with each branch hosting two community events, there will be an impressive 216 events celebrating this next chapter.

Rebecca Williams continued: “Howden was founded on trust, friendship, expertise, empowerment, and independence, and these core principles remain at the heart of what sets the business apart. We’re excited to be celebrating our new name alongside all the branches across the country, as our ethos has always been about serving local people, locally. It’s one new name, 216 celebrations!”

To take part in Howden Horsham events, pop into your local branch or ring 01403 214800.

About us:

Founded in 1963, and part of the Howden Group since 2021, A-Plan Insurance is one of the largest specialist insurance distribution groups in the UK. Headquartered in Witney, Oxfordshire, our unique high street branch network continues to grow, with over 100 high street branches and employing over 1,600 individuals across the country. Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses personal, business, corporate, rural, private client and niche insurance brokerage, supporting the traditional to the extraordinary.

Known for exceptional customer service, A-Plan is rated 4.8/5 on Trustpilot, and 96% of our customers who reviewed us on reviews.io would recommend us. Find out more at www.aplan.co.uk.