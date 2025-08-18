Hybrid planning application submitted for new Aldi store and care home in East Sussex town

A hybrid planning application for a new Aldi store and care home in Polegate has been validated by Wealden District Council (WDC).

Aldi Stores Ltd applied for full permission to build a food store (use Class E (a)) with associated access roads, parking, a servicing area and landscaping on land off of Eastbourne Road.

The company also submitted an outline application for the erection of a care home (class C2) with associated access roads, parking, a servicing area and landscaping.

The application was validated by WDC on July 29.

The rough proposed location for the new Aldi on land off Eastbourne Road in Polegate. Photo: Google Street View

Avison Young’s Planning and Retail Statement said the proposal is for ‘a mixed-use development’ on the 1.8-hectare site, adding that it was once used as a private playing field.

It said the development would make ‘effective use of the final remaining plot of the wider site allocation’ with ‘high quality, visually attractive buildings which incorporate sustainability features’.

It said the new store would create local employment opportunities too, supporting around 40 jobs while offering ‘flexible employment opportunities within entry-level positions’. It said: “The jobs will be suitable for elderly and part-time workers.”

The statement said the care home would contribute towards addressing WDC’s housing need and help alleviate pressure on surrounding residential housing stock by ‘providing suitable accommodation for elderly persons and freeing up existing homes’.

A computer generated image of the new store in Polegate. Photo: contributed

It continued: “The sustainability credentials of the detailed proposals demonstrate environmental benefits through the inclusion of photovoltaic panels; Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHP); 26 electrical vehicle charging parking spaces (six active and 20 passive for future provision).”

It said the proposed development’s design was informed by pre-application discussions with WDC planning officers, key stakeholders and local residents. Residents were invited to have their say at a consultation event on Tuesday, February 25, at St George’s Catholic Church Hall in Eastbourne Road. The Planning and Retail statement explained that around 600 responses were received, adding: “Significant support was identified for the proposed Aldi food store, with over 250 of respondents showing support for the scheme and also over 240 respondents indicating that a new Aldi store would benefit the local area. Increased food choice, ease of accessibility and the introduction of a lower cost food store to Polegate were among the identified benefits from the public.”

The statement said the application was informed by consultation responses, which includes revisions to the proposed routes through the site, as well as a noise mitigation strategy. The development will have 118 car parking spaces, including seven accessible spaces, eight parent and child spaces, short-stay bicycle parking spaces (four Sheffield cycle hoops) for customers, and long-stay bicycle parking spaces in the store’s warehouse for staff.

There will be soft and hard landscaping works across the food store site, including a new tree and native hedge planting to all the boundaries.

People can view the full planning application at planning.wealden.gov.uk using reference WD/2025/0904/MAJ.