The Wildflower café can be found at Saddlescombe Farm, Saddlescombe Road, and serves vegetarian and vegan breakfasts, lunches, cakes and coffee.

The new owner Rachael Burrows, 58, said: “I had a café previously in Hassocks called Mamaghanoushe and it was quite successful. I’ve moved up here and taken over from my two friends.”

Rachael, who lives in Hurstpierpoint, said that the café was previously called The Wildflour and had a different spelling.

The Wildflower café offers similar foods to Mamaghanoushe with mostly gluten free options, as well as some vegetarian dishes with eggs and cheese. People can follow the business on Instagram @the_wildflowercafesaddlescombe or Facebook. People can also get in touch to find out more by emailing [email protected].

Rachael said: “I make my own bread up here, spinach bread, which is gluten free, and we do all cakes gluten free, as well as vegan, ‘raw’ – everything really.”

The breakfast menu includes options like smashed avocado and roasted tomatoes on spanach toast, as well as peanut butter and banana on toast (sourdough). Other dishes include pea, leek and mint soup with spinach bread, as well as falafal and egg with tahini sauce and harissa drizzle. Rachael said her personal favourite dish is the cumin wrap with falafel and hummus because it is ‘vegan, highly flavoursome and colourful’.

Rachael added that her business aims to bring ‘a lot of colour and variety to the area’ for walkers on the South Downs Way and others in the area. She called the Mid Sussex/South Downs Way area that she lives and works in ‘stunning’, saying: “There are beautiful walks everywhere. We’ve got the sea nearby, beautiful downs, we’re just very lucky to live in such a beautiful place.”

The Wildflower café is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 9.30am to 4pm, as well as Bank Holidays, and has parasols for people to eat and drink under. People can walk to the café, either from Pyecombe or Devils Dyke, or simply drive to it and park opposite the farm.

1 . The Wildflower café The Wildflower café offers a variety of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free dishes on the South Downs Way Photo: The Wildflower café

