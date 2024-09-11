Sam Buckley and his wife Jocelyn, of Hook Farm in West Hoathly, launched the Fallow Meadow events venue on Saturday, September 7.

The couple are now running the venture together, having had their wedding reception at the site in 2022. Visit www.fallowmeadow.co.uk to find out more.

Sam told the Middy recently: “It’s something a little bit different to the typical wedding and event venue.”

He said: “When you’re in the event venue you’re actually surrounded by hay meadows.”

The venue is in 11 acres of grassland and features three Nordic-style ‘giant hat’ tipis, which are linked together. The stretch tent can easily seat 120 and the venue has mains water, a power supply, luxury toilet facilities,a satellite WIFI connection, a separate bar area and a band and dancefloor area. The tipis are also lit by fairy lights at night.

Sam and Jocelyn have worked around the clock to get the site ready. Speaking about the tipis at Fallow Meadow, Sam said: “They really are very different to anything else in our neck of the woods. If you’ve not seen any elsewhere we invite you to come and see for yourselves. You’ll not be disappointed.”

Burgess Hill photographer Graham Franks was at the grand opening on Saturday and shared these photos with the Middy. Visit www.grahamfrankspics.co.uk.

East Grinstead & Uckfield MP Mims Davies cut the ribbon, saying: “This is such a brilliant venture with so much effort and partnership.”

Private viewings of the Fallow Meadow can be booked online, including some ‘Golden Hour’ viewings at sunset.

