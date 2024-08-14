Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new wedding venue is set to open in the Mid Sussex countryside soon.

Sam Buckley, 33, of Hook Farm in West Hoathly, is launching the Fallow Meadow events venue with his wife Jocelyn on September 7.

People can book a slot for the launch at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fallow-meadow-wedding-showcase-tickets-937133500527. Visit www.fallowmeadow.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple are running the venture together, having had their wedding reception at this exact spot in 2022.

Sam and Jocelyn Buckley, of Hook Farm in West Hoathly, are launching the Fallow Meadow events venue this September. Photo: Antonia Blunt

“It’s a really special place for us,” said Sam. “We actually got engaged looking out on the view over this spot so it’s a really lovely area. For us to choose it as our favorite spot on the farm means we’ve been able to pour our hearts and souls into making it even more amazing for other people to use.”

Sam’s family has farmed at Hook Farm since 1883 and he is the sixth generation. They have also been diversifying for more than ten years, running a summer campsite at the end of the farm near the village and having a livery yard where people keep their horses. They still make hay on Fallow Meadow too.

Sam said: “When you're in the event venue you’re actually surrounded by hay meadows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam and Jocelyn Buckley, of Hook Farm in West Hoathly, are launching the Fallow Meadow events venue this September. Photo: Antonia Blunt

He said this latest project should support the farm going forward in a ‘changing world’. The couple believe there are ‘very few venues’ in the country that offer this kind of back-to-nature events space and the whole family are working with many local suppliers, trades and crafts.

"It’s something a little bit different to the typical wedding and event venue,” said Sam, adding that the space can be used for company ‘away days’ and team-building days too.

The high-quality venue itself consists of three Nordic-style ‘giant hat’ tipis, all linked together, on 11 acres of grassland. The stretch tent can comfortably seat 120 on oak benches and each tipi has an 80 square metre floor area. The venue also has mains water, a power supply, luxury toilet facilities,a good satellite WIFI connection, a separate bar area and a band, disco and dancefloor area. The tipis are lit by fairy lights at night to create a magical atmosphere.

Jocelyn said: “The tipis at Fallow Meadow provide a backdrop for brides and grooms to choose what style they wish to adopt in order to create their own special and space, adding an element of their own personality to the proceedings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are sure couples will want to dress the tipis in a way which reflects their own personalities. We can recommend some excellent locally based wedding planners to support the design process if required.”

Sam said: “We’ve planted 2,000 trees around the perimeter of the edge of the meadow, which links to some of the ancient woodland, so it’s been a very landscape focused project.”

He added: “It’s a very secluded space, very close to nature, really private.”

Naturally, Sam and Jocelyn have faced challenges over the past 18 months, like setting up tents in wet weather, learning new skills for the events world and getting the necessary licences. Fallow Meadow has had a wedding licence in place since May.

Sam said: “We’re really looking forward to working with clients who are potentially celebrating some really wonderful occasions.”