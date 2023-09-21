In pictures: Clothing company does photoshoot in Eastbourne town centre

A clothing company has done a photoshoot in Eastbourne town centre to promote its new collection and to celebrate its local roots.

A spokesperson from the clothing company said: “As an established Eastbourne-based company since 2003 we love our local area. Dobell are in the process of a rebrand and part of our vison for Dobell’s future is to celebrate our Eastbourne heritage, with a fun ‘Bourne to feel good’ vibe. To support this, we will be basing our photoshoots in and around Eastbourne to use the beautiful local environment and stylish venues to showcase our collections.”

The shoot on Monday was for the company’s autumn/winter 2023 collection and was focused mainly around the Towner, College Road, the seafront and Camilla’s Bookshop in Grove Road.

The company spokesperson said: “We were largely lucky with the weather, there was a bit of a wet start but Camilla’s were fabulous and let us shoot in and around the shop a bit longer to avoid the rain.”

They added: “Eastbourne is a fantastic place to have a business and we absolutely loved doing our first ‘rebrand’ shoot here. We are now thinking ahead to our spring/summer ‘24 collection and which Eastbourne locations we will incorporate into that…we think ice creams on the pier will be a definite though.”

