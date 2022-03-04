Independent shop in Seaford celebrates regional regional business award win

A Seaford couple, who run an independent shop in the town, are celebrating a regional business award win.

Abby Fortis and her husband Marco have run Inle Home, a homeware shop located off the A259, since June 2018.

They have recently found out they won the Gift Shop of the Year 2021/2022 for the South of England, given to them by Prestige Awards.

Abby said: “I was in the pub with Marco when I got a phone call to tell us we had won. I immediately cried, it was such nice news. It has been such a weird time for everyone, so to get that positive news was really lovely.”

The Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards recognises small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

The award company said the Seaford shop won the honour because of their level of customer service, process for ordering online and care taken in packaging.

Marco said: “As residents of Seaford we wanted to create a shop that meant you didn't have to go into Brighton, Eastbourne or Lewes to get what you want.

“We try to make it not run-of-the-mill, cheap stuff. We get stuff that we would want. So it’s bright, bold, colourful and a little bit unusual.

“We are a very small business and we are lucky to make a living out of it. And to get recognition for that when we weren't looking for it is reassuring that we are doing something right.”

Back in 2018, Abby was working in Brighton when husband Marco pushed her to pursue her dream of running a shop.

Marco, who had a background in digital marketing, helped Abby to build a website and the couple obtained a small shop premise in Rottingdean.

It was this online profile that helped the business to survive through the Covid-19 pandemic

Abby explained: “Marco was made redundant from marketing job at the start of the pandemic. With the shop having to close as well I was thinking how are going to make this happen.

But our online sales absolutely boomed and it turned out to be quite lucky that Marco was made redundant because I really needed him.

“We couldn't have survived Covid if we weren't already established online, we know so many people that tried to jump online quickly and get a website together and we know all too well you need so much time to build it up.”

Now with a premise in Seaford and new baby girl, called Luna, in the shop, Abby and Marco believe their personal connection with customers combined with their affordable products has helped them reach where they are today.

Marco said: “Luna is often with us in the shop and she was born last June. Many of our customers have been with us and know about her and were with us during the pregnancy.

"When you walk into a high street shop you don’t get that personal vibe. It’s all very robotic, but we have a good chat with our customers and it creates a nice, family spirit.

“We know independent shops have this reputation for being expensive and overpriced. So, we price things fairly and price matches everything, because we compete a lot online.

“We wouldn't stock something we would buy and we pay what we would pay for it. So far, this has worked for us.”