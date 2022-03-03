Russia-Ukraine war: Lewes Labour Party calls for more 'concrete action' from the government towards helping refuges

Members of Lewes Labour Party are directly calling on MP Maria Caulfield to match 'sympathetic rhetoric with concrete action' for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian military.

It is still currently a requirement for Ukrainians to have visas before entering the UK unless they have family in the country.

In an open letter to the Lewes MP, the Labour Lewes Party has asked the government and Maria Caulfield to 'do more than offer assurances and sympathy via social media'.

Janine Booth, Chair of Lewes Area Labour Branch, said: "We ask our local MP to add her voice to the growing concerns within parliament that more must be done to offer real help to those fleeing their country in fear of their lives."

Maria Caulfield said: "With my parliamentary team working hard on helping people fleeing Ukraine in the last week I can reassure everyone that Ukrainians who want to come to the UK are being welcomed and helped.

"The Government have pledged to help over 200,000 Ukrainians come to the UK and have set up centres in all neighbouring countries to Ukraine so that they can help people as quickly as possible fleeing the war.

"For Ukrainians living here already we have extended all visas so they do not need to reapply and can feel confident in staying in the UK."

Lewes Labour said it will join a candlelit vigil on Cliffe Bridge at 6pm on Saturday 5th March.