Independent Shoreham traders raise hundreds for local arts charity with EnjoyShorehamBySea calendar for 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pictures printed were submitted by local photographers and decided by public vote, then the calendar went on sale at the end of last year to raise money for creative hub The Circular Space, based in Shoreham town centre.
Stephanie Young from saydesign UK and Barking Banana, Aaron Broadhouse from Photal Photography, and Jenny Towler from the Shoreham Society visited the hub in Ham Road on Friday to present £648 to founder Emily Phillips.
Stephanie said: "We are all local businesses and as sponsors, we volunteer our time for free. The community voted on the photos and the top ones were used in the calendar. This is the second one we have done. It is just such a nice wholesome project to be part of."
Shoreham celebrated in charity calendar for 2024 with stunning winning photographs from EnjoyShorehamBySea competition
Aaron said lots of great photos had been submitted and the people who won the competition were really surprised and delighted.
Emily, director of non-profit community arts organisation Over the Moon, which runs The Circular Space, said the money would help fund the free three-day REclaim festival in May.
She added: "The money will also help us to subsidise workshops and run our classes, so they can be at an even lower cost, which is what we always want to do more of."