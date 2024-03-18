Independent Shoreham traders raise hundreds for local arts charity with EnjoyShorehamBySea calendar for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pictures printed were submitted by local photographers and decided by public vote, then the calendar went on sale at the end of last year to raise money for creative hub The Circular Space, based in Shoreham town centre.

Stephanie Young from saydesign UK and Barking Banana, Aaron Broadhouse from Photal Photography, and Jenny Towler from the Shoreham Society visited the hub in Ham Road on Friday to present £648 to founder Emily Phillips.

Stephanie said: "We are all local businesses and as sponsors, we volunteer our time for free. The community voted on the photos and the top ones were used in the calendar. This is the second one we have done. It is just such a nice wholesome project to be part of."

Jenny Towler from the Shoreham Society, Aaron Broadhouse from Photal Photography and Stephanie Young from saydesign UK and Barking Banana with The Circular Space founder Emily Phillips, right. Picture: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

Aaron said lots of great photos had been submitted and the people who won the competition were really surprised and delighted.

Emily, director of non-profit community arts organisation Over the Moon, which runs The Circular Space, said the money would help fund the free three-day REclaim festival in May.