International bubble tea store opens its first branch in Sussex

A famous international bubble tea chain has opened the doors to its first branch in Sussex.

Gong Cha has opened in London Road, Brighton – the chain’s 13th store in the UK.

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong Cha is well-known in Asia with the chain now operating almost 2,000 stores in 22 countries.

From its new store in Brighton, which is open for takeaway and delivery via Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Hungry Panda, customers will be able to enjoy a variety of drinks including Gong Cha’s bestselling pearl milk tea – a black milk tea with chewy tapioca pearls that can be tailored to suit a customer’s desired sweetness. Across the UK, Gong Cha sells more than 10,000 pearl milk teas each month.

Gong Cha in Brighton

Customers can also create their own fully-customised drink from Gong Cha’s menu of ingredients. With prices starting from as low as £3.90, customers can enjoy more than 600 product combinations.

Before the end of 2023, the group intends to open another eight stores.

Global CEO of Gong Cha Paul Reynish said: “We’re so excited to launch Gong Cha in Brighton and bring our delicious menu to consumers on the south coast. The area is an ideal destination for beachgoers and visitors to the city’s local attractions. With the majority of our products being served with ice, Gong Cha offers a refreshing way to quench the thirst after a day on the beach like nothing else."

Gong Cha

