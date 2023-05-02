Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

International bubble tea store opens its first branch in Sussex

A famous international bubble tea chain has opened the doors to its first branch in Sussex.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:59 BST

Gong Cha has opened in London Road, Brighton – the chain’s 13th store in the UK.

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong Cha is well-known in Asia with the chain now operating almost 2,000 stores in 22 countries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From its new store in Brighton, which is open for takeaway and delivery via Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Hungry Panda, customers will be able to enjoy a variety of drinks including Gong Cha’s bestselling pearl milk tea – a black milk tea with chewy tapioca pearls that can be tailored to suit a customer’s desired sweetness. Across the UK, Gong Cha sells more than 10,000 pearl milk teas each month.

Most Popular
Gong Cha in BrightonGong Cha in Brighton
Gong Cha in Brighton

Customers can also create their own fully-customised drink from Gong Cha’s menu of ingredients. With prices starting from as low as £3.90, customers can enjoy more than 600 product combinations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before the end of 2023, the group intends to open another eight stores.

Global CEO of Gong Cha Paul Reynish said: “We’re so excited to launch Gong Cha in Brighton and bring our delicious menu to consumers on the south coast. The area is an ideal destination for beachgoers and visitors to the city’s local attractions. With the majority of our products being served with ice, Gong Cha offers a refreshing way to quench the thirst after a day on the beach like nothing else."

READ THIS:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gong ChaGong Cha
Gong Cha

Sussex EuroMillions winner who secured £105 million is 'pining' for his old life, according to friends

Endangered species once thought to be extinct found in Sussex

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New coffee shop to open in Eastbourne town centre

Related topics:London RoadSussexBrightonTaiwanDeliveroo