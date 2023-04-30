Sussex EuroMillions winner who secured £105 million is 'pining' for his old life, according to friends

In an article titled ‘MONEY MISERY Pals of builder who bagged £105million on EuroMillions reveal his secret misery’ from Amir Razavi, it says Selsey’s Steve Thomson misses being a builder.
West Sussex’s Mr Thomson had explained how he would be ‘sensibly generous’ with his money following his win. At a press conference the former builder said: “I live in small village. It’s a nice village and I don’t want to leave so whatever I can do in the community, I will. I’ve got to be sensibly generous.”
Sussex has been a lucky county over the years, with local winners scooping hundreds of millions. Here are Sussex’s biggest lottery winners over the years.