Sussex EuroMillions winner who secured £105 million is 'pining' for his old life, according to friends

Friends of a man from Sussex who won £105 million back in 2019 with the EuroMillions jackpot said he is ‘pining’ for his old life, The Sun has reported.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Apr 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST

In an article titled ‘MONEY MISERY Pals of builder who bagged £105million on EuroMillions reveal his secret misery’ from Amir Razavi, it says Selsey’s Steve Thomson misses being a builder.

West Sussex’s Mr Thomson had explained how he would be ‘sensibly generous’ with his money following his win. At a press conference the former builder said: “I live in small village. It’s a nice village and I don’t want to leave so whatever I can do in the community, I will. I’ve got to be sensibly generous.”

Mr Thomson also kept to his promise to continue working and to finish his jobs.

Winners Steve and Lenka Thomson. Picture from Kate ShemiltWinners Steve and Lenka Thomson. Picture from Kate Shemilt
Winners Steve and Lenka Thomson. Picture from Kate Shemilt

Sussex has been a lucky county over the years, with local winners scooping hundreds of millions. Here are Sussex’s biggest lottery winners over the years.

