Invest Gatwick Diamond delegation’s success at forum sparks renewed ambitions for regional growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Invest Gatwick Diamond delegation has returned from a successful showcase at UKREiiF 2024 – the UK’s real estate investment and infrastructure forum – with new connections and partnerships poised to enhance regional growth and collaboration.

The Gatwick Diamond Initiative, along with London Gatwick and local and regional authorities and private sector affiliates, participated in UKREiiF 2024 in Leeds from May 21-23.

The event attracted over 12,000 investors, developers, occupiers, and local authorities, providing a platform to highlight the region’s business opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the event, the coalition, which included representatives from Sussex, Surrey, West Kent, and South London, successfully forged numerous new connections, which are expected to bolster the growth of both emerging and established companies in the Gatwick Diamond, further establishing the region as a premier location for business and investment.

The Invest Gatwick Diamond delegation has returned from a successful showcase at UKREiiF 2024 – the UK’s real estate investment and infrastructure forum – with new connections and partnerships poised to enhance regional growth and collaboration. Picture contributed

Brett North, chairman and chief executive of the Gatwick Diamond Initiative, said: “We had a diverse cross-section of private and public sector organisations.

“Traditionally, for some groups, this may have been a barrier to collaboration. But not for us.

“The Gatwick Diamond’s success at UKREiiF 2024 highlights the region’s potential for growth through collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new connections and partnerships formed can inspire closer cooperation between public and private sectors. It means we can drive more sustainable growth, economic development and innovation in the Gatwick Diamond.

“The challenge for us is a simple one: Now, let’s build on this!”

Real estate and infrastructure play critical roles in regional development. The Gatwick Diamond’s participation at UKREiiF allowed the Gatwick Diamond to showcase the region’s unique selling points and investment potential.

The delegation made significant connections with like-minded organisations and is committed to building on these relationships to drive future growth in the Gatwick Diamond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick, a major supporter of the delegation, highlighted the airport’s significant economic impact, including supporting 76,560 jobs and generating approximately £5.5 billion in GVA in 2023.

Alison Addy, head of external engagement and policy, London Gatwick, said: “Bringing key regional partners – from both the public and private sectors – together for the first time was a fantastic achievement.

“The strength and breadth of our coalition stood out among others represented at UKREiiF, as did the global connectivity our region offers investors by having a major international airport located at its heart.

“There was considerable interest in the opportunities for economic growth our region has to offer, from viticulture and tourism to med tech and manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An important focus going forward is exploring with partners how, together, we might better organise and promote ourselves by establishing an Airport Economic Zone to help secure the region’s economic prosperity for future generations.”

The delegation’s success at UKREiiF underscores the importance of continued collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Mr North added: “We established meaningful connections with like-minded organisations during the event, and we now have an opportunity to nurture these relationships together. I can’t help but feel excited for the future.