Jodie Cruttenden, 28, from Haywards Heath, and Laura Humphreys, 27, from Angmering, opened Cove Reformer Studio on Monday, October 14.

It is at 2 Denman’s Lane where the Happy Feet Boutique used to be.

“It’s a beautiful listed building and we really renovated it inside,” Jodie told the Mid Sussex Times.

She said Cove offers Reformer Pilates in a group studio with four beds from Balanced Body. Jodie said their research revealed a need for this ‘luxury calming space’ with a ‘community vibe’ in Mid Sussex, with Google searches being ‘through the roof’ for Reformer Pilates in the area. Before opening, their business landing webpage gathered 300 emails from interested people and their social media following hit 500 within a week of going live. They also held an open day that saw hundreds show up.

Jodie said: “It was a passion project because we absolutely love Reformer Pilates and realised that something was missing.”

“It’s been really well received in the community," she said, adding that many attending classes have said they had been waiting for something like Cove for months.

Jodie explained the concept behind Reformer Pilates, saying: “There’s Map Pilates, which is done on a mat and is still really hard work.”

But she said that people use special beds in Reformer Pilates and can do more than 400 exercises on them. She said: “What I really loved about the beds, when I first started going, was that not one class is ever the same. With Mat Pilates you’re always on your back or your front and it can become quite boring. With Reformer you are either lying, kneeling or sitting on a carriage and you can pull yourself along with foot straps or the arm straps, or your can be pushing yourself off of the foot bar. Basically there are five different springs, they have different weights, so it is a really challenging and fun workout.”

Jodie said Reformer Pilates releases endorphins, builds strength and helps boost mental wellbeing. She said they are having ‘a big push’ on Reformer Pilates for men to help fight stereotypes that it is just for women, and they offer men-only classes once a week.

Jodie and Laura first met at ballet classes when they were four years old and both attended Oathall Community College. Jodie is a marketer who has worked for brands like Ann Summers, The Gelbottle and Nio Cocktails while Laura is a director of local estate agency Mark Revill & Co.

Jodie loves the listed building that they are in, and loves that she is working in Lindfield. She said that members of the public would often check if they were okay when they were doing renovation work.

“Everyone was just so friendly and so excited,” she said. “I think Lindfield is such a friendly village and such a beautiful village.”

She added: “We have people travelling from East Grinstead and Lewes, Burgess Hill and Hassocks, people are coming from all over. We have some customers from Horsham as well.”

On bonfire night (Tuesday, November 5) they will be handing out hot chocolates with the deputy mayor of Haywards Heath.

1 . Cove Reformer Studio Jodie Cruttenden and Laura Humphreys opened Cove Reformer Studio in Denman's Lane, Lindfield, on Monday, October 14 Photo: Cove Reformer Studio

2 . Cove Reformer Studio Cove Reformer Studio in Denman's Lane, Lindfield Photo: Cove Reformer Studio

3 . Cove Reformer Studio Cove Reformer Studio in Denman's Lane, Lindfield Photo: Cove Reformer Studio