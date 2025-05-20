JET coastal site celebrates grand opening

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting marked the official opening of the new JET Shoreham Service Station.

Shoreham becomes the 14th JET site in the South of England to be taken on by JP&S Servicess Limited, one of the UK’s Top 50 independent forecourt operators.

On hand to celebrate the opening were Rupert Turner, Managing Director, UK Marketing, at Phillips 66 Limited – the company behind the JET brand – along with Visvanathan Yoganathan (known as Yogan), Managing Director of JP&S Servicess, his sons Priyanth and Sukanth Yoganathan, who are Directors at the company, and fellow Director Kris Selvam.

Commenting on the launch, Yogan said: “We’re thrilled to open our brand-new JET site today and welcome the local community. This forecourt reflects our commitment to delivering quality fuel and convenience services to motorists across the South.”

From left to right: Priyanth Yoganathan, Director, JP&S Servicess; Rupert Turner, Managing Director, UK Marketing, Phillips 66 Limited; Sukanth Yoganathan, Director, JP&S Servicess; Kris Selvam, Director, JP&S Servicess

Rupert Turner added: “It’s fantastic to see a new site open in Shoreham under the JET brand. We’re pleased to see JP&S Servicess continue to grow with us, bringing drivers reliable fuel and the friendly service they expect from the JET brand.”