JET coastal site celebrates grand opening
Shoreham becomes the 14th JET site in the South of England to be taken on by JP&S Servicess Limited, one of the UK’s Top 50 independent forecourt operators.
On hand to celebrate the opening were Rupert Turner, Managing Director, UK Marketing, at Phillips 66 Limited – the company behind the JET brand – along with Visvanathan Yoganathan (known as Yogan), Managing Director of JP&S Servicess, his sons Priyanth and Sukanth Yoganathan, who are Directors at the company, and fellow Director Kris Selvam.
Commenting on the launch, Yogan said: “We’re thrilled to open our brand-new JET site today and welcome the local community. This forecourt reflects our commitment to delivering quality fuel and convenience services to motorists across the South.”
Rupert Turner added: “It’s fantastic to see a new site open in Shoreham under the JET brand. We’re pleased to see JP&S Servicess continue to grow with us, bringing drivers reliable fuel and the friendly service they expect from the JET brand.”