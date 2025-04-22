Keenan Recycling powers ahead with 100% biomethane food waste trucks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keenan Recycling is hitting the road with a game-changing new fleet of 100% biomethane-powered food waste collection trucks, designed to revolutionise how food waste is collected and transported in the UK.

As the nation’s largest food waste collector, Keenan is now taking a major step forward in cutting carbon emissions across its operations while offering sustainable, future-ready solutions to commercial businesses nationwide.

Clean trucks, clear conscience

These new trucks run entirely on biomethane, a renewable fuel produced through the anaerobic digestion of food waste itself. That means the very waste Keenan collects is now helping fuel the next day’s collections - a truly circular solution.

100% Biogas powered Keenan Recycling truck

Running on biomethane results in up to a 98% reduction in carbon emissions compared to standard diesel trucks. This dramatically lowers the environmental impact of every journey, making Keenan’s food waste collections not just compliant, but climate-positive.

Why biomethane matters

Unlike fossil fuels, biomethane is produced from organic waste materials, specifically the food waste that Keenan collects. This fuel source is cleaner, renewable, and emits significantly fewer pollutants. By transitioning to biomethane-powered vehicles, Keenan is actively contributing to:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Improving air quality in local communities

Supporting a closed-loop sustainability model

It’s a perfect example of waste being transformed into a valuable resource.

Everyday impact on the road

With this new fleet now rolling out across key regions, Keenan’s commercial customers including restaurants, hotels, schools, offices, and manufacturers are directly benefiting from more sustainable service.

Each bin collected by these trucks avoids landfill, prevents methane emissions from decomposing food, and supports renewable energy generation. Even the collection itself is powered by the very solution it helps create - a rare harmony of efficiency and impact.

From plate to power – a circular success

Here’s how the loop works:

Food waste is collected from businesses by Keenan’s biomethane trucks. The waste is processed at anaerobic digestion (AD) plants. The AD process breaks down organic matter to create biogas (biomethane) and biofertiliser. Biomethane fuels the truck fleet, and the biofertiliser goes back to farms. The cycle repeats. Greener, cleaner, and smarter each time.

Leading by example

Keenan Recycling is not only innovating with green transport, it’s reshaping expectations for the waste management industry. With its fleet of 100% biomethane trucks now serving UK businesses, Keenan is proving that environmental responsibility and operational excellence can go hand in hand.

As new environmental regulations in force across the UK, Keenan is already ahead of the curve, helping businesses meet compliance standards while reducing their own carbon footprint through every collection.

Your waste, our responsibility

Keenan’s biomethane-powered trucks are more than just a technological upgrade. They’re a bold step toward Net Zero by 2030, and a commitment to delivering commercial waste services that work for the planet as well as your business.

From cafes and caterers to universities and NHS trusts, if you're producing food waste, Keenan now collects it with a significantly smaller carbon footprint.

