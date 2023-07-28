The new Teriyaki Burger, which features crispy chicken coated in sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce with pickled slaw and burger sauce, and boneless chicken Teriyaki Bites are going to be available until September 3.

The new burger is available in restaurants for £6.49 and on delivery for £6.99, and the Teriyaki Bites are available in restaurants for £2.49 and on delivery for £2.99