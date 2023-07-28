NationalWorldTV
KFC adds a new burger to its menu

KFC has announced that a new burger and side item have been added to its menu.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST

The new Teriyaki Burger, which features crispy chicken coated in sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce with pickled slaw and burger sauce, and boneless chicken Teriyaki Bites are going to be available until September 3.

The new burger is available in restaurants for £6.49 and on delivery for £6.99, and the Teriyaki Bites are available in restaurants for £2.49 and on delivery for £2.99

McDonald’s fans will also be able to get their hands on six new limited edition items soon.

KFC's new Teriyaki Burger Photo: KFC

