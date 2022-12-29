Large queues at Aldi in Crawley after launch of KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime drink
There have been reports of large queues at Aldi in Crawley following the launch of a new drink by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul.
By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
The supermarket chain had previously announced that the new ‘internet sensation’, Prime Hydration Drink, would be sold in its Sussex stores from today (Thursday, December 29).
The beverage costs £1.99 and a limit of one of each variant per customer has been set.
Crawley’s Aldi is at Unit 2 in Acorn Retail Park at Betts Way.
