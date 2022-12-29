Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Large queues at Aldi in Crawley after launch of KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime drink

There have been reports of large queues at Aldi in Crawley following the launch of a new drink by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

The supermarket chain had previously announced that the new ‘internet sensation’, Prime Hydration Drink, would be sold in its Sussex stores from today (Thursday, December 29).

The beverage costs £1.99 and a limit of one of each variant per customer has been set.

Hide Ad

Crawley’s Aldi is at Unit 2 in Acorn Retail Park at Betts Way.

Most Popular
Hide Ad

Find out more here.

Supermarket chain Aldi announced that Prime Hydration Drink, created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, will go on sale across Sussex on December 29. Picture: Aldi Digital Media Centre