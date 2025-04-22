Leading bodywork and alloy wheel repairer comes to Crawley & Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revive! opens an exciting new franchise in Crawley & Horsham to expand on its rapidly growing SMART Repair network

Revive!, the UK’s leading mobile provider of minor paint and bodywork repairs for vehicles and alloy wheels, has opened for business in Crawley offering top-quality services to car dealerships and private motorists throughout the Crawley & Horsham area.

The business only uses highly skilled technicians to carry out quality, cost effective repairs at a time and place to suit customers. Repairs usually cost far less than the average insurance policy excess without the hassle of taking your vehicle to the bodyshop, sorting out lifts or arranging a courtesy car.

Revive! Crawley & Horsham Owner, Matt West, has high ambitions for the business. He explained: “Our aim is to establish Revive! as the number one vehicle bodywork repairer in the area. Revive! has the UK’s largest accredited network of repairers and the brand name is synonymous with quality and a high level of customer service.

Matt West, Owner of Revive! Crawley & Horsham

We’re excited to be bringing Revive! to Crawley & Horsham. There’s a great demand for top quality paintwork repairs and we’re going to meet that need by delivering a fast, efficient and professional service. We’ve already started working with some of the prestigious local dealerships and look forward to meeting more new customers as news of our arrival spreads.”

Revive!works with car dealerships, fleet and lease companies, insurance companies and the public. All work carries a lifetime ownership of the vehicle guarantee.

For more information about Revive! Crawley & Horsham Telephone: 01293 361437