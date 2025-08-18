Leading jewellery retailer Pandora opens first London airport store at Gatwick

Passengers jetting off on their summer holidays from London Gatwick will now be able to visit Pandora UK’s first London airport store, as the world-renowned jewellery brand opens in the South Terminal.

The new store, which opened its doors on August 15, offers passengers a wide selection of accessible luxury jewellery before they fly to one of London Gatwick’s 225 global destinations.

Located after security, the store showcases Pandora’s complete range of collections, with every jewellery piece crafted from 100% recycled gold and silver.

Passengers can shop their favourite travel-inspired charms, the popular ‘Best of British’ collection and make use of the on-site engraving service for a memorable keepsake.

Pandora has opened its first London airport store, bringing its world-renowned signature jewellery to London Gatwick's South Terminal. Picture contributed

In line with London Gatwick’s vision to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey, the opening of Pandora adds to the airport’s growing variety of retail offerings, giving passengers greater choice and personalisation.

More retail and food and beverage outlets are set to launch in the coming months, including the airport debut of GAIL’s Bakery in September.

The launch of Pandora’s new store coincides with a £7.5m transformation of the South Terminal departure lounge, which is set to complete next month.

Passengers will benefit from a brighter, more comfortable environment, with improved lighting, expanded seating, new quiet zones and a relocated Assisted Travel Lounge for enhanced accessibility and relaxation.

Stephane Geffroy, head of retail, London Gatwick said: “Pandora is a fantastic addition to our South Terminal. The brand’s global popularity and iconic collections offer our passengers something special – whether it’s a last-minute gift, a personal treat, or a holiday-inspired keepsake.

“This new store enhances the retail experience and supports our wider ambition to give passengers more choice, inspiration and excitement, on their journey through London Gatwick.”

Ross Monaghan, sales director, Pandora UK & Ireland said: “We’re incredibly proud to open our standalone airport store at London Gatwick — our second in the UK — the busiest single-runway airport in the world.

“With over 43m travellers passing through in 2024, this store presents a fantastic opportunity to connect with a truly global audience, offering meaningful pieces to mark their journey or celebrate a special moment.

“From spontaneous self-purchases to thoughtful gifting, our aim is to meet every traveller with our full Pandora collection — from iconic charms to Lab-Grown Diamonds, the Pandora ESSENCE range, and, of course, our engraving services.

“Customers can personalise their jewellery in minutes with symbols, initials, or even handwritten messages, creating a unique keepsake to remember their travels.”