​The RNLI is on the hunt for budding lifeguards to launch their lifesaving careers on Littlehampton beach.

​Recruitment for this season’s lifeguard team has started in preparation for keeping beachgoers safe this summer. The charity’s lifeguards rescue those in difficulty in the water and provide vital first-aid and safety advice to ensure visitors can return home safely.

In 2021, the RNLI’s lifeguards in Hampshire and West Sussex responded to 212 incidents and assisted 254 people in need. Last summer, lifeguards helped swimmers caught out by powerful rip currents, saved children being blown offshore on inflatables, came to the rescue of paddleboarders and gave critical first aid on beaches among the various incidents they attended.

Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay, the possibility of flexible working patterns and develop valuable skills for their future career.

RNLI is recruiting for lifeguards in Bognor and Littlehampton this summer

Tom Ward, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor for Hampshire and West Sussex, said: "Working as a beach lifeguard is a rewarding job that helps you develop many transferable skills for any career path. In addition, it helps you build confidence and leadership and improves your ability to work as part of a team, which often brings life-long friendships.

“There is so much opportunity for progression in the role, and you make a huge difference in your community by preventing potentially life-threatening situations. We are looking for people willing to learn and put their training into action to make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger.

“We will be training our lifeguards from the beginning of April across the two-week Easter break. Our inductions include basic lifesaving skills, such as rescue board and tube training, and each lifeguard will undergo a three-day casualty care course, which prepares them when dealing with first aid interventions for the season ahead.

“You don’t need to hold a valid qualification when applying for the role. We can help you gain the qualifications you need to become a lifeguard and point you in the right direction with how and where to obtain them.

“The lifeguards will be patrolling from 29 April to 13 May weekends only on Littlehampton, followed by daily patrols until 3 September. Bognor Regis beaches start on 8 July, while Southsea and Eastney start on 1 July, with every day patrols until 3 September 2023.”

Ed Stevens, RNLI regional lifeguard lead, said: “Beach lifeguarding is a great opportunity and a very rewarding role that changes lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office.

“Our lifeguards range from teenagers all the way up to lifesavers in their 70s, as long as you meet the fitness requirements and you are over 16 years old, there could be a role for you.

“The job also has great paths for progression we have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams, and the skills you gain can make an ideal first step towards many careers. It’s a great opportunity whether you want a rewarding summer job or to pursue a career in lifesaving.”

Find out more about becoming a lifeguard at rnli.org/BeALifeguard.

