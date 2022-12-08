Lioness and San Diego Wave star visits new Crawley salon after referral from Chelsea player

A new Crawley salon has welcomed another Lioness through the door.

The salon, called Laura Jane, is owned by Laura Goldin and her partner Dan Rossetter and opened last month.

Chelsea and England star Millie Bright officially opened the salon, which is in Langley Green, and now the star has referred a fellow Lioness to the salon.

Carly Telford, who plays for San Diego Wave in the US and has 27 caps for England, travelled from California to have her hair coloured by Laura.

Carly Telford with Laura Jane

The salon owner, 27, said: “She flew over from California whilst on leave as a referral from team mate Millie Bright.

"She was over the moon with the colour work I had done for her and how amazing the condition of her hair was after the treatment I applied."

The 35-year-old former Sunderland, Chelsea and Notts County keeper is looking to return back in the new year before she returns back to the states after the Christmas break.

Carly Telford at Laura Jane

The before and after of Carly Telford's hair