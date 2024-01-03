Littlehampton Morrisons' Community Giving Tree beats previous year's fundraising figure thanks to generous customers
The tree offered baubles worth £1, £2 or £5, which customers could have scanned at the checkout along with their shopping to donate to the chosen charity.
Alison Whitburn, the store's community champion, nominated St Peter and St Paul's Pantry in Rustington this year, the third year for the Giving Tree at the Littlehampton store.
Last year, £646 was raised for the foodbank at White Meadows Primary Academy in Littlehampton and the first year, Turning Tides was the chosen charity.
Alison announced: "Our Community Giving Tree has raised £684 this year. It was more than last year, so thank you to all of our customers who picked up a bauble and donated.
"The Pantry at St Peter and St Paul Church in Rustington will get a gift card to that value and will be able to buy goods in store with it. Charlie and Grace, who run it, are very grateful and happy."
The Pantry supports people who are struggling to feed themselves and their families, and the service goes beyond providing food to building friendships and offering support in a variety of ways.