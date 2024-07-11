Local business supporting Sussex teens recognised at global awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A business founded by local parent, Matthew Harker, that connects young people with paid work opportunities, has been recognised at a global award ceremony in Spain.MyPocketSkill connects 13 - 24 yr olds with paid work opportunities. Last week, they were announced winners of the Santander X Global Challenge recognising their work to support young people’s employability and financial literacy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A business founded by a local parent, that connects young people with paid work opportunities, has been recognised at a global award ceremony in Spain last week.

MyPocketSkill was set up by local parent, Matthew Harker, to connect young people aged 13 - 24 with paid work opportunities. At a time when opportunities for young people to gain financial independence and employability skills are declining, MyPocketSkill offers young people the opportunity to get paid for their skills in tutoring, music coaching, photography and social media as well as babysitting and retail support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, the platform for 13- 24 yr olds was announced the winner of the Santander X Global Challenge in recognition of it’s work to support young people’s employability and financial literacy.

Matthew Harker, Co-CEO and Co-Founder ( right) accepting the Santander Award

Having set up in Brighton’s thriving start up community, MyPocketSkill now has 150K young people signed up to earn some extra pocket money and develop their skills including a large number of teenagers and university students from Brigthon and the surrounding areas.

Harrison, 19, signed up to the site last year while studying at university. Having set up his own car valeting business, he realised he could offer his social media and business administration skills to other small businesses. Harrison said ”I’m currently working with a selection of small businesses to help with their social media in between my studies - the extra cash has helped pay for the weekly food shop at university. I’ve also improved my resilience and adaptability along the way as well as learning some valuable lessons in personal finance, such as budgeting, saving, and setting financial goals."

Matthew Harker, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of MyPocketSkill said “At a time when opportunities for young people to gain financial independence and employability skills are declining, MyPocketSkill offers teens and young adults opportunities to get paid for their skills. We’re really proud of this global award from Santander X but most importantly, we’re excited to see how our growth can support more and more young people from across Sussex with their financial independence and employability.”

More information: www.mypocketskill.com